Take off partisan hat when debating Constitution, MPs told

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) should be non-partisan when debating issues relating to the planned amendment of the Constitution and other legal reforms.

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe, who is also Lusaka Central lawmaker, says President Hakainde Hichilema also wants MPs to put interests of Zambians first when debating matters relating to legislative reforms.

Mr Haimbe said this on Friday shortly after President Hichilema addressed Parliament on progress made in the application of national values and principles.

During the address, the head of State implored MPs to support legislative reforms his administration is undertaking.

The President also said Government will undertake measures to build consensus with stakeholders on how to have a constitution reflecting the CLICK TO READ MORE