Take oaths seriously

AN OATH, whether taken from the pulpit of a Cathedral or from the dock of a lower court, or indeed any other place where it is required, is a solemn pledge that should never be taken lightly.

So serious is an oath that in the old days men swore on their lives, and would pay with their lives if they broke the oath.

Those who pronounce the words “I swear” should abide by their pledge no matter what. That is what an oath entails.

Of course the consequences of abrogating an oath may not be as grave as in the medieval days, but people who take oaths must still uphold them as if their very life is at stake if they do not.

Time and again, we do see people appointed to public office take oath – holding up a Bible – before the President, pledging their allegiance to the appointing authority as well as to their country through the constitution.

These small ceremonies are always held in a solemn atmosphere before witnesses, obviously to signify the importance of the occasion.

An oath is meant to ensure accountability, truthfulness and integrity from the people who take it.

For public officers, in particular, it sets moral parameters within which they must operate, their actions bound not by the watchful eye of the appointing authority, but by their own conscience.

Those who go against the oaths they take by sharing State secrets may feel like heroes now, but they are forever held prisoners by their own consciences for breaking their solemn pledge.

And if they do get discovered for their treachery, they have to deal with public shame and possible time in prison.

The world hardly takes traitors for heroes. Perhaps the best example is that of Edward Snowden, the American CIA employee who copied and leaked highly classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013.

He was seen as hero and whistleblower by some, but largely as a traitor by most, and ended up living as a fugitive for several years.

Sadly, in Zambia, it looks like oaths are regarded by some as mere ceremonial functions performed by those assuming office. Many people who have taken oath in their various professions have done so as a formality. This is evidenced by the many cases of public or professional officials being exposed by falling short of expectations with regard to ethics and guidelines.

Public office-bearers should, therefore, heed President Edgar Lungu’s call not to be swallowed up in the election fever and begin to disclose confidential information – the State secrecy they swore to keep.

President Lungu said yesterday that public office-bearers who take oath and swear to protect the Constitution should not be swayed by the election fever and begin to disclose confidential information.

President Lungu said as the country heads towards the August 12, 2021 polls, it will become fashionable for some people to disregard the oaths and deliberately reveal or transmit restricted information to the public.

He said this at State House yesterday when he swore in Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) commissioner Musonda Simwayi and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) commissioner Ndiyoyi Mutiti.

President Lungu advised presidential appointees to always abide by the provisions of the Constitution.

The Constitution should help presidential appointees in the execution of their duties. Taking oath is a serious commitment which is meant to guide them in the execution of their duties.

Let this be a reminder to those that have taken oath that the public is watching.