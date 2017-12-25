Take livestock production seriously, ZNS implored

JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) secretary at the Ministry of Defence Alex Malichi has implored the Choma unit to take its livestock production seriously to help Government’s diversification agenda.

Brigadier-General Malichi said ZNS Choma livestock venture sits well with another diversification thrust being pursued away from concentration on crop production.

Gen Malichi said this during this year’s officers’ annual ball here on Friday night.

"I therefore wish to implore you, commanding officer, to handle this venture with the seriousness it deserves. We expect you to build on your current efforts by constantly exploring new technological inventions on how to speedily grow the…