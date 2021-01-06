Take keen interest in public resources use – AG

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should take keen interest in knowing how public resources are being utilised by interacting more often with the office of the Auditor General (AG).

AG public relations officer Helen Chikale said in an interview yesterday that enhanced interactions between members of the public and the AG’s office will enable the latter to hold office-bearers accountable for public resources.

Ms Chikale said this on Monday during the AG’s office open day at East Park Mall.

“We have decided to take the Auditor General’s office closer to the public. We want to start holding open days for the Auditor General’s office every quarter of the year.

"We have realised that people do not fully understand how the AG's office operates, hence this decision to enhance interactions with Zambians