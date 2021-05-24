‘Take interest in new management system’

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

CLEARING agents should take interest in the modernisation programme Government is implementing to speed up clearance of trucks carrying various goods at border posts, Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has said.

Dr Chanda said with the new customs management system being developed by ZRA, clearing agents should use digital platforms to minimise physical contact between customs officers and agents.

“The physical contact brings about corruption and we want to avoid it,” he said.

Dr Chanda was speaking during a stakeholder engagement and technical committee meeting with clearing associations on Friday.

He said ZRA will work with clearing agents to enhance revenue collection and