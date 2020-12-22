Take interest in National Transport Policy, journalists told

VIOLET MENGO, Chongwe

MINISTRY of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu has urged journalists to take keen interest in the National Transport Policy (NTP), which provides the focus and framework for collaborative development of an integrated transport system.

The revised 2019-2028 NTP and its implementing plan was officially launched by Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya on August 1, 2019.

Mr Lungu told journalists at a three-day dissemination workshop here that without taking the NTP document through media channels, the policy would gather dust in offices without being used.

“Your role as media personnel is to take keen interest in the document to interrogate and hold accountable the leadership in your various localities on how they are ensuring activities are in line with the policy,” Mr Lungu said.

The main aim of the policy is to enhance the facilitatory role of the ministry to ensure that the transport sector is CLICK TO READ MORE