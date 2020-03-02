Take control of economies, African private sector told

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has called on the private sector in Africa to take control of their respective economies to help create fiscal fitness.

ZACCI membership chairperson Alexander Lawrence said business is about partnerships.

Speaking at the chief executive officers (CEO) Africa Roundtable breakfast on Friday, Mr Lawrence said there is need for countries such as Zambia and Zimbabwe to create synergies necessary for economic growth CLICK TO READ MORE