Take advantage of time extension

NEWS that Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has increased the number of hours for registration of voters is not only encouraging, but shows the good effort the commission is making to address the grievances voters have raised since the exercise was launched last Monday.

It is important for ECZ to build confidence in voters before the elections next year.

It is obvious that what happened during the week in many registration centres has left a dent on the abilities of the commission, but in the same breath lessons have been drawn early enough for the electoral body to put its house in order.

The 24-hour service at civic centres and the adjustment of the period in other centres from 07:00 hours to 18:00 hours should give people enough chance to register without spending too much time in queues.

“Following the extension of operating hours, all districts shall implement a shift system progressively starting with the initial 40 highly congested centres,” a statement from ECZ reads in part.

The onus is now on citizens to take advantage of the adjustments in time to register as voters.

The democratic tenets hinge on the willingness of people to register as voters and be available to cast their ballots.

People should not wait to register at the last minute because doing so would put more pressure on the commission to extend the period to accommodate those who did not register during the stipulated time. Such an extension is unlikely to come this time around because the schedule is tight.

History has shown that some people always feel the urge to register for anything when the given period is almost over.

Registration officers at centres should up their game and ensure that they do not spend 45 minutes just attending to one person.

They should bear in mind that the efficiency of ECZ lies in their capabilities to work hard and reduce the lead time.

The burden of meeting the target of nine million registered voters within 30 days lies not in the voters but in the speed with which the ECZ staff attend to people who come to the centres to register as voters.

There is a risk of people withdrawing from the whole process on account of the long wait at registration centres.

They say time is money and with everyone feeling the economic challenges, priorities are set on looking for money to make ends meet.

Some people have strict work schedules such that getting permission more than once to go and register is a

challenge.

This also calls for employers to give their employees time to go and register as voters if they cannot be released any other time other than during the day.

Refusing to allow them would be tantamount to disfranchising them. Everyone has the right to vote and no-one should take that right away from another person.

Employees like house maids should be responsible enough to use the time given by employers to go and register and not spend the time on other things.

They should not bank on a possible extension to find another time to register. Time to register as a voter is now.

Citizens must embrace the ECZ’s initiative and register en masse to give credence to the democratic process.