Take advantage of DRC to earn cash

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

KATANGA Province vice-governor Jean-Claude Kamfwa Kimimba says Zambia should take advantage of Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) over 100 million population to export mealie meal and earn foreign exchange.

“You [Zambia] can make more money from agriculture here [DRC] than from mining. You need to invest in agriculture, produce maize for us and produce mealie meal. The price of mealie meal here is double your price,” Mr Kimimba said.

A 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast mealie meal in Zambia is fetching K140.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) communications and public relations manager Laura Hamusute.

Mr Kimimba was speaking recently at his residence in Lubumbashi when Ministry of Commerce and Trade Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga paid a courtesy call on him during Zambia’s trade mission to CLICK TO READ MORE