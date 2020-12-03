‘Take advantage of copper price’

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE continued increase in the price of copper, currently trading at US$7,677 a tonne on the international market, is an opportunity for Zambia to reconsider establishing a mineral stabilisation fund to cushion the impact of any fall in the price.

University of Zambia lecturer in the School of Mining Engineering, Webby Banda, said when copper prices are high, a portion of Zambia’s mining revenue should be invested in the fund.

In 2014, late President Michael Sata announced that the country would establish a mineral stabilisation fund to stimulate the non-mining sectors of the economy.

"The fund must act as a cushion in times when we experience low copper prices and