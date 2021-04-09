Take advantage of copper demand

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

THE increasing demand for copper, which has seen the price of the commodity rising to the US$9,000 bracket, should be an opportunity for Zambia to take advantage by ensuring that issues that impede mining are resolved.

Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) president Godwin Beene said the manufacturing of electric cars is pushing demand for the red metal, which is the main source of Zambia’s revenue exports.

Dr Beene said meaningful benefits will be achieved when Government and players in the mining industry reach a win-win situation. He said the chamber will continue to engage with Government and other stakeholders to make the mining sector seize opportunities presented by the global electric motor vehicle industry. This will also go a long way in making the industry competitive. Dr Beene said with demand outstripping supply, Zambia needs to produce more to meet the demand.

"This will be done by attracting new investors and motivate continued investment by the existing investors who have boldly weathered world economic storms and stayed in the industry since 2000. "We deem the coming years to be exciting for our sector. The mining industry remains the major influencer of the temperature of Zambia's economy," he said yesterday at a press briefing on the Zambian mining sector – the next 10 years. Dr Beene said while ZCM remains