Tailor aid for women entrepreneurs

AS THE country reels from the devastating realities of COVID-19, one thing that is evident is the worsening inequalities women and girls face.

The pandemic has painfully rolled back decades of progress towards gender equality.

For years, government and various stakeholders have been working hard to uplift the welfare of women who, for decades, have carried the ugly face of poverty, illiteracy and abuse.

For a long time, women have suffered exclusion from many opportunities including jobs, leadership as well as access to finance and land, among other resources.

They have been the poorest and least educated yet they shoulder the larger share of duties in raising families.

In trying to bridge the yawning gap, Government and various stakeholders have been working to empower them.

And over the recent years, Zambia has seen more women running business ventures as well as taking up leadership roles.

The past years saw the birth of so many female-owned small and medium enterprises whose future seemed promising until COVID-19 reared its deadly head.

For instance, we have seen more women venture into construction, agriculture and trade among other ventures.

The future for families and the economy was looking optimistic. This is mainly because women make more than 50 percent of the country’s population. And with more women engaging in economic activities, economic growth and national development are accelerated.

It is also a known fact that when women are empowered, families and communities benefit more.

It is, however, disheartening that with the coming of the life- threatening pandemic, many women who were trying to find their feet and a few that actually did have been deprived of whatever gains they made.

Due to COVID-19, businesses have been impacted negatively with a number of them closing down.

Cross-border traders, for instance, can no longer travel to import or export merchandise. Those women in Livingstone whose livelihood depended on selling curios to tourists are staring straight into a bleak future.

The few surviving businesses are seriously limping and, if nothing is done, will also collapse.

Women, being among the most vulnerable, certainly need special attention.

It is appreciated that Government has, in its efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, introduced various measures such as the Bank of Zambia stimulus package under the Economic Recovery Programme. There is, however, need for tailor-made interventions for women considering their fragility.

We are, therefore, heartened to hear government is working on a stimulus package exclusive to women entrepreneurs to cushion them from the effects of Covid-19, which have taken toll on the socio-economic facets since early last year.

The assurance by the Vice-President Inonge Wina that Government will ensure women-led businesses survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic bring hope to many women out there who are at the verge of giving up on their dreams.

As the Vice-President rightly acknowledged, supporting women entrepreneurs will enable their businesses and households to flourish thus ensure employment and household income.

Conversely, allowing female-owned businesses to collapse will spell doom on many families and communities.

Therefore, allowing thousands of businesses owned by women to drown will only worsen unemployment levels, which are already high.

Poverty and illiteracy levels will also increase because some families will no longer afford a decent livelihood, including education.

Providing a stimulus package is critical to ensuring that the gender equality gains that have been eroded are restored.

It may not be all at once, but the package will help in getting the gender equality fight back on track.

There is need to salvage those businesses that are on the verge of collapsing and help entrepreneurs that have lost everything to start all over again.