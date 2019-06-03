Tackling social ills in Limulunga

NKOLE NKOLE, Limulunga

THE population of Limulunga district of Western Province is around 60, 000, and much of it comprises young people who represent 20 percent.

There are a number of social issues being presented in Limulunga which are triggered by high poverty levels and require greater intervention if they are to be minimised.

Limulunga district social welfare officer Kuzwayo Musoni says his department is dealing with sensitive social cases in the district such as juvenile delinquency and child abuse.

Mr Msoni says child abuse cases in the district are high but are hardly ever reported to the department. This scenario is being due to the traditional attitudes and rural environment of where the abuse happens.

Most of the cases actually reported to the department are through tips by concerned locals.