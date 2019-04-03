Tackling gender imbalances at global level

WALLEN SIMWAKA, New York

GLOBAL female leaders at the level of heads of state and government, ministers and civil rights activists recently gathered at the United Nations (UN) in New York for the 63rd United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) summit.

The women leaders met to map strategies of closing the political and economic gender gaps and defeminise economic and political sectors largely dominated by the male gender, especially in the labour force.

Zambia’s Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri was in attendance.

The summit had two themes: “Social Protection Systems, Access to Public Services and Sustainable Infrastructure for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and Girls” and “Women’s Empowerment and the Link to Sustainable Development”.

Ms Phiri was eloquent in her messages to women across the globe with the exactitude of a leader coming from a country where the political leadership has exhibited all the political will to bridge the gender gaps.