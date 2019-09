CHOMBA MUSIKA, Rufunsa

CURBING alcohol abuse and indecent dressing is a new assignment for Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili.

This task was given to the minister here yesterday by President Edgar Lungu, who has also said he will not respond to insults, injustice and ill-talk, but will expend his energy to provide leadership and improve the lives of Zambians.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/