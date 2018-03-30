T-Sean finds connection

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

AWARD-WINNING dancehall artiste T-Sean aka DJ Baila last weekend returned to Livingstone, the tourist capital in grand style.

His last performance in the tourist capital was in July last year at the Miss Voluntary Counselling and Testing (VCT) beauty pageant at the New Fairmount Hotel.

But last weekend, the singer, songwriter, rapper and producer was at Club Connect.

He certainly found the right connection.

Opened last month, Club Connect looks nothing like Seven Eleven.

It is a place higher.

The lighting and sound system is top class. Little wonder it is a preferred spot for party goers.

T-Sean pulled a fairly large crowd.

The organisers wanted him to get on stage at 02:00 hours to allow for more people to troop into the nightspot, but he was not having any of it.

After performances from Green Horns based in Livingstone such as MJ, Edmarck, Counselor Mwape and Sky Empire, the impatient fans, who could not wait any longer after hearing that T-Sean, demanded that he steps on stage.

At exactly, 00:35 hours after D Stereo’s performance, the wait for T-Sean, who was mobbed backstage by local artistes and even workers at the club, was over.

He was on stage.

He opened his performance with an anthem before going on to perform some of his old hits songs such as Sinizaibala, Daily Daily, 90 Days and Wonder Why, a song that he recorded in 2010 with B1 at K Amy studios.

“I am humbled that you guys are singing along to this song that I recorded eight years ago,” he told the fans as he went down on his knees to salute them.

Other songs he performed are Mayeso and Don’t Lead Me On, which he saved for last.

At exactly 02:55 hours, he left the stage.

But fans still wanted more.

Today, he is in Kasama where he is expected to perform.

On his return, T-Sean will tomorrow and Sunday make stop overs in Kitwe and Kabwe respectively where he is scheduled to perform before staging more shows in Lusaka.

Club Connect on the other hand is today hosting the Lusaka Bikers who have a performance tomorrow.