KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

SYLVA Food Solutions is this year expected to set up a food processing factory at a cost of US$400,000 (about K5.7 million) in a quest to feed the local and international markets.

The factory, which will promote value addition, is expected to create a market for over 22,000 small-scale farmers and 450 jobs.