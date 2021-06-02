Swollen privates mitigation fails to save thief

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

A MAN of Kitwe who claimed his private parts were swollen for eight days after being beaten by a mob for stealing two containers of paint, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Aaron Chalwe, 45, was handed the verdict yesterday after he earlier pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that Chalwe stole paint valued at K790 on May 13 this year.

When the matter came up for reading of facts, the court heard that Peter Katolo was sleeping in the home shop on the fateful day when he heard noise outside around 21:30 hours.

Katolo was sleeping in his grocery store because his house was under renovation.