Switch from nshima

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIANS should adjust to eating cheaper and more nutritious foods as opposed to relying on nshima, Vice-President Inonge Wina has advised.

Mrs Wina said foods such as millet, sweet potatoes, pumpkins and cassava have numerous health benefits.

"The gradual shift from predominantly maize-based meals is good for the nation as more nutritious foods will have space at our tables," Mrs Wina said in a statement issued yesterday by the Permanent Secretary in her office, Stephen Mwansa.