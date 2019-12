DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

A TEAM of 12 swimmers defied odds to mint 70 medals at the just ended CANA Zone Three Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, with 15-year-old Brandon Rumball emerging the best swimmer in his category.

The CANA Zone Three is composed of East African countries. Zambia and South Africa participated as guests.

From the 70 medals, 32 are gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze.

Zambia sent six male and six female swimmers who participated in various heats