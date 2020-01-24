Sweet Buchi: Overwhelmed by numbers

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WHEN the roll call for Kitwe district’s most famous townships is made, Buchi’s name will be among the ones called out first.

Located 3.5 kilometres in the northern direction of the Kitwe central business district (CBD) is the densely populated Buchi, which prides itself as the hub of Kitwe.

Its residents take pride in the area to the extent of making the claim that, “If someone happens to visit Kitwe and never comes to Buchi, then they have never been to Kitwe.”

If we lived in biblical times, Buchi could be likened to the land that flows with honey in that it derives its name from ‘ubuchi’, a Bemba version of honey.

Pascal Mulenga, a retired teacher, has lived in Kitwe since 1969.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/