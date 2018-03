DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

MBABANE Swallows coach Thabo Vilakati says they will guard against complacency in next Saturday’s CAF Champions League first round return leg against Zanaco.

And coach Mumamba Numba is confident Zanaco will overturn the 2-1 deficit.

Vilakati said in an interview in Lusaka on Wednesday that Swallows are aware that Zanaco will be ‘wounded’ when they visit Mbabane.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/