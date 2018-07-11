Sven says all the right things

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AT his official unveiling yesterday as new Chipolopolo coach, Sven Vandenbroeck (below) said almost all the right things, but he certainly knows that it is based on results on the pitch that he will be solely judged.Nonetheless, his commitment to opening national team doors to all deserving players will have endeared him well to those soccer fans who believe that the door was shut rather too quickly for the likes of Rainford Kalaba.

The former Chipolopolo captain and his TP Mazembe counterparts, Kabaso Chongo and Nathan Sinkala, are some of the players that were overlooked by Vandenbroeck’s predecessor, Wedson Nyirenda.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/