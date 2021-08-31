Sven, Lwandamina tip Chipolopolo

ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola, Ndola

FORMER national team coach Sven Vandenbroeck has tipped Zambia to avoid conceding when they play Mauritania in the World Cup qualifier on Friday if they are to start the campaign on a good note.

Vandenbroeck said Zambia have quality and they can get a result away provided they avoid conceding.

“From the time I left Zambia, I have been following the results and I was surprised with their organisation of defence,” he said. “They have good defensive mechanism then they attack quickly if they cannot concede away they can get a good result.”

He said the coming of younger players from the team that won the Under-20 Africa Cup in 2017 has added quality to the team.

Defenders Prosper Chiluya, Solomon Sakala, midfielders Enock Mwepu, Boyd Musonda, strikers Patson Daka and Edward Chilufya are the players that have graduated from the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup winning team.

"I think the coming of youngsters in the senior team is good for Zambian football. I don't know Mauritania. I have come to hear about their football in the last five or six years. The team gave a good impression today if you have Enock in midfield and Patson, they have quality, so I think if they can have the