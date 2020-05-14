Sven keen to help Shonga rediscover his steel

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

FORMER Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck, who is now coaching Tanzanian giants Simba SC, says he is keen to help striker Justin Shonga rediscover his form if the Zambia international can move from South African side Orlando Pirates where he has fallen out of favour.

Shonga, who was restricted to the bench at the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side before football was suspended because of the coronavirus, has been heavily linked with a move to Simba.

But the Belgian said in an interview that reports linking the Chipolopolo striker to the Tanzanian side are false but he would be happy to have the Zambian on his roaster.

"It's not true that he is coming to Simba. I don't know, maybe the club is working on it," Vandenbroeck said. "The story popped up a few weeks ago in