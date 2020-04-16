Sven fights to keep Chama

ROBINSON KUNDA, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka, Kalulushi

TANZANIAN side Simba Sport Club coach Sven Vandenbroeck says he is determined to keep Zambian playmaker Clatous Chama despite massive interest from bitter rivals Young Africans.

However, the former Zambia national team coach says he wants the midfielder to show more consistency in his displays on the pitch.

Vandenbroeck, who left the Zambia job after failing to qualify the team for last year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, said Chama is one of the best players at the club and