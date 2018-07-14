Sven feels no pressure

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Sven Vandenbroeck says he does not feel under pressure to replicate the success that Frenchman Herve Renard enjoyed by winning the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.Renard gave Zambia its first continental title during his second spell in charge of the Chipolopolo having earlier taken them to the quarter-finals at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola where his stock started rising.

But Vandenbroeck does not necessarily believe that he has put repeat that feat for his reign to be considered a success. He believes current results are all that matters in football.