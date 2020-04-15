Sven asks FIFA to dock Zambia 3 points over money owed

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AS IF the wrangles that have taken centre stage in football administration are not damaging enough, Zambia risks sanctions which may include losing three points from the 2021 Africa Cup qualifiers for defying a FIFA directive to pay former national team coach Sven Vandenbroeck US$22,500 within a month.

According to Vandenbroeck, he won the case and FIFA ruled on February 20, 2020 that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) should pay him US$22,500 by March monthend, but he has not received the payment up to now.

As a result, the Belgian and his team have now written to FIFA requesting the world soccer governing body to impose sanctions on