Sustain zeal in COVID fight

WHEN coronavirus first emerged in China, it seemed just like a bad wind in passing. Not many anticipated that it would last this long. From indications, it will be here much longer.

The World Health Organisation anticipates that it may take about two years. This is because of various factors, among them the unavailability of a vaccine.

US magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates predicts that “the rich world” may get a vaccine by the end of 2021, while it is not known when the same will be availed to Africa.

Meanwhile, cases have continued to increase with the country recording 225 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of cases recorded to 11,601. The cumulative number of COVID-19- related deaths remains at 282, while total recoveries stand at 10,840.

This is evidence that COVID-19 is still an uphill battle and far from being won. Under the circumstances, the best approach is to continue fighting with all the vigour and determination.

This is why Government is calling on health workers not to drop their zeal in the fight against the pandemic. This is in cognisance of the critical role these men and women continue to play in the fight against COVID-19 as frontliners.

To fight the pandemic, Government mobilised hundreds of health workers across the country to work outside their normal call of duty.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo aptly stated that “these teams of hardworking men and women have been the backbone of the response and their hard work has been instrumental in the gains we have made so far in the fight against COVID-19”.

Indeed the health personnel have been that critical line of defence in the fight against COVID-19.

These are men and women who have put their lives in harm’s way in their efforts to save lives.

Unfortunately for some, they have had to pay the ultimate sacrifice of life in their relentless efforts to serve and save humanity.

And as rightly observed by Ms Mulalelo, COVID-19 has stretched the health workforce to the limit and it is good that Government appreciates their resilience.

The battle has been tough with some of these health experts being separated from their families for long periods, and yet they have continued to fight with determination. By personal choice, they have many reasons to quit, but

they have chosen to soldier on.

This is the kind of spirit and attitude that is required to win this battle, which has proved obstinate.

Far from our wish, the day our health personnel drop their zeal, is the day the battle will be lost.

This is why they need to be supported in every way possible to ensure that they maintain the vigour in the fight against the pandemic.

The public has a bigger role to play. We cannot expect the health personnel to keep their zeal when

everybody else has dropped theirs.

The fight against COVID is not just for health personnel but for everybody.

The public cannot continue to live carelessly hoping that they will be treated if they contract the disease.

Members of the public have a duty to prevent the spread of the disease thereby reducing the disease burden and risk of health personnel getting infected in the course of their duties.

The least members of the public can do is adhere to the set health regulations. Everybody, regardless of status, must religiously practise social distancing, sanitise regularly and mask up. Besides, people need to adopt healthy living styles to boost their immunities to reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19.

For as long as we continue recording new cases and for as long as we have people infected with the

disease among us, we cannot afford to drop our guard. That is a suicide mission. We need to fight on.