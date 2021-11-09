Sustain goodwill

THE reaffirmation by the German government that it stands ready to build a partnership for reforms with the Zambian government is evidence of the confidence the international community has in the new administration and its development trajectory. The German Chancellor’s Personal Representative for Africa, Günter Nooke, who met with President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday, expressed appreciation for the Government’s ambitious social and economic reform agenda, its zero-tolerance stance to corruption and its commitment to good governance and protection of human rights. According to Mr Nooke, his Government intends to provide an additional €7 million funding as a sign of support to Zambia’s peaceful and democratic transition and the new government’s ambitious reform agenda. This support is aimed at providing the much-needed jobs for the youth through vocational education and training in the water and energy sector. The funding is also expected to assist in the fight against the Covid pandemic by helping to stabilise drinking water provision by commercial utilities. During his visit, Mr Nooke also signed agreements under the international law with Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane worth €46.8 million. These are agreements that had been committed during the Zambian-German government negotiations in 2020 aimed at promoting citizens’ participation, transparency, access to justice, decentralisation, food security and nutrition as well as improving access to water and sanitation. According to Mr Nooke, particular focus of the funding lies on promoting the Zambian decentralisation process and strengthening local authorities to provide better services in line with citizens’ needs. This certainly inspires hope for a better Zambia. Judging by the flow of support and solidarity from the western world, it is indisputable that the new government, through its ambitious plan to transform the country, has won the hearts of many foreign countries. From the time the new government took power in August, a number of countries, including the United Kingdom and United States of America, have come on board to offer financial support and solidarity on the fight against corruption. This is not only commendable but good for the country’s development agenda. As a developing country, Zambia needs the support of other countries, and particularly the developed world, to accelerate its development agenda. Needless to say, there is no single country that has ever developed without support from other countries no matter the amount of natural resources it is endowed with. This is why countries are now emphasising the importance of economic diplomacy. Countries rely on each to develop. For instance, while developing countries like Zambia relies on the western world for funding and expertise, the western world also relies on these countries for raw materials. Creating sound international relations is, therefore, of great importance if our country is to tap into the international goodwill. It is, therefore, elating that government, in a couple of months it has been in office, has managed win the support of the international community. This is a trajectory which must be sustained at all cost. Government should understand that it will only enjoy this goodwill in as far as it remains on the trajectory it has started now. Any diversion may result in losing this goodwill. It is, therefore, incumbent upon those entrusted with public office to ensure Government stays on track until it delivers on its ambitious agenda of transforming the country and ridding it of corruption. Whatever it takes, Government must work hard to sustain the international goodwill it is enjoying.