MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

SKIPPER Laurent Muma says the suspension of the Super Division due to the outbreak of the coronavirus will not affect Forest Rangers’ quest to win their maiden title.

Surprise package Forest are leading the log with 46 points, one clear of NAPSA Stars while Green Eagles and Nkana are third and fourth with 44 and 43 points, respectively.