Suspend electricity tariff increment

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Consumer Association (ZACA) has called on Government to suspend the proposed electricity tariff increase in view of fuel upward adjustments, as it will ultimately harm the consumers.

On Monday, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) adjusted the fuel pump prices by 78 ngwee for petrol and 80 ngwee for diesel and low sulphur diesel per litre due to increased oil prices on the international market and the depreciation of the Kwacha.

ZACA executive secretary Juba Sakala said in an interview yesterday that it is unfortunate that consumers are already feeling the stiff economic conditions, and are buying goods and