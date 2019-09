NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A 25-YEAR-OLD former convict on the Copperbelt has been arrested for allegedly raping 14 women in one month.

The suspect has been identified as Felix Mwape, a taxi driver of Ndola who is reported to have raped three women in Kitwe, two in Ndola and nine in Luanshya.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/