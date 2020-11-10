Suspected grave thief nabbed

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly exhuming bodies of babies at a cemetery and stealing the blankets in which the tots were put to rest.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the suspect, Fiesta Tembo, of no fixed abode was apprehended yesterday around 04:00 hours at Chingwere cemetery in Matero.

Ms Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Tembo was also found with a plastic containing suspected cannabis.

"An assistant foreman at the cemetery reported that he found a man unburying baby graves and removing wrappers in which the