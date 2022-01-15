Suspected doctor killers face more charges

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THREE men and a female student who were recently set free through a nolle prosequi in a case they were accused of killing a veterinary doctor have been slapped with fresh murder and robbery charges. In November last year, the four suspects in the murder of Dr Evans Mwengwe were released from incarceration through a nollie prosequi but later rearrested. Doris Nduba, 23, a student of Lusaka's Ibex Hill in Lusaka, Kenani Jere, 23, Keegan Zulu, 38, who are businessmen, and Josat Tembo, 42, a mechanic, are alleged to have killed Dr Mwengwe between June 10 and 12 last year in Lusaka. The quartet was also charged with aggravated robbery. They are alleged to have stolen the murder victim's Mercedes Benz valued at US$14,500, an Infinix mobile phone worth K5,000, Macbook laptop costing K23,800, and two bags of maize worth K300. During trial, a witness positively identified Tembo and Zulu as being the people who dismantled Dr Mwengwe's Mercedes Benz. Zulu was also identified as the person who sold another witness the tyres and rims of the Benz at a total cost of K3,500. However, during continued trial before Judge Joshua Banda, the State informed the court that Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyuni had entered a nolle prosequi in the matter. As such, Judge Banda released the accused persons, who were rearrested soon after stepping out of court. Yesterday, the accused persons were taken to