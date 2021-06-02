Surviving turbulence

KELVIN KACHINGWE

Lusaka

IN 2007, Savenda Management Services Limited applied to Stanbic Bank for a lease buy-back facility for a printing machine worth US$540,000.

Savenda and Stanbic agreed that the lease payments would be serviced through an overdraft facility with the bank using a debit order authorised by Savenda. During the same time, Savenda was also servicing other credit facilities with the same bank.

In the words of the Savenda Group of Companies managing director Clever Mpoha, they had a “proper banker-client relationship”.

However, in the course of the lease, a problem arose.

“Stanbic Bank had a system challenge, which caused the debit order lease payments to default to their suspense account instead of the overdraft account,” Mpoha writes in his autobiography The Business Mind of Clever Mpoha.

“The bank wrote to Savenda on 23 April 2009 informing us of this problem and that the issue had been rectified manually, transferring the funds from the suspense account to the overdraft account. CLICK