Surviving sexual abuse by dad

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AT AGE 60, Priscilla Musonda Schaufelberger vividly remembers the years of sexual slavery at the hands of her father, who fathered her four children.

Priscilla, founder of Priscilla Schaufelberger Home of Abused Foundation (PSHAF), tells it all in a book called Lost Childhood.

Her long journey of sexual abuse started when he was six years old as her father started having sex with her with the full knowledge of her mother.

In an exclusive interview, she narrates that as if to prepare her for the sexual defilement that she would endure for years, her parents would make her watch them making love.

Then later, her father started having sex with her. He did not just end there. He married her secretly, but of course it was no secret for her mother and other close members of the family. She became her father’s fourth wife at the age of 23.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/