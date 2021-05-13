Supreme court upholds death sentence on Luwingu man

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence slapped on a man of Mporokoso who was convicted of robbing a family of money.

The robbery took place on October 1, 2011 in Chiko village in Northern Province after a couple received their payment from the Food Reserve Agency for the maize they sold.

On the night of the robbery, Chishimba Chonya, together with two others unknown, staged a robbery and forcibly collected money from a terrified woman.

The court heard that the robbery happened shortly after CLICK TO READ MORE