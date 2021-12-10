Support global democracy – HH

DIANA CHIPEPO,Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged the international community to play a bold role in supporting democracy, amplifying and empowering voices of the marginalised across the globe. Addressing a global virtual Summit for Democracy yesterday, President Hichilema said such measures by the international community will not only strengthen and enshrine democracy but will also enhance countries’ economic and social prosperity.

"This promise and realisation of better lives for all is what will sustain our democracy around the world," he said. Giving an account of the revolution Zambia underwent during the general election, the head of State said what transpired on August 12 this year was not just victory for Zambians but for all people who cherish democracy and the oppressed around the world. He said his administration is committed to doing things differently and better in its quest to uphold the tenets of democracy. "Zambia saw a democratic revival this year," he said. "Leading actors were the people of Zambia. It is my sincere hope that no Zambian citizen is oppressed, intimidated, discriminated against, and prohibited from