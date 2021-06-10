Super League teams at risk

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

FIRST Instant Body (FIB), the independent entity from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) that has been tasked with implementing club licensing in line with requirements of CAF, says it will no longer issue any provisional licences to Super Division teams. FIB chairperson Hilary Goma said for clubs intending to compete in the CAF competitions next season, they have no choice but to comply with the club licensing requirements. Goma said on the sidelines of the club licensing workshop yesterday that it has been issuing provisional licences for the last two seasons but will not do so this time around. He said clubs have up to June 30 to be compliant with the club licensing requirements or risk not participating in CAF competitions even if they qualify. "Regardless of the position a team finishes on