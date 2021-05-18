Super League talking points

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

ZESCO United dropping points against Power Dynamos on Saturday opened up the Super League title, so thought everyone. But closest challengers Zanaco flattered to deceive as they could only manage a draw against Green Buffaloes on Sunday.

While it is a point gained for the Bankers, it did little to favour them in their title pursuit.

Below are the talking points.

ZANACO FAIL MAJOR TEST

Chris Kaunda has performed decently since his appointment as Zanaco coach in January last year. But one major draw back for the team has been the form on the road. It was the same story against Green Buffaloes at Nkoloma Stadium, in Lusaka, where they could only draw.

It was the eighth time this season that Zanaco had failed to win away from home and that could account for why his side are likely to fall short in the title race despite having looked like the side to beat during the first half of the season.

It is mental block they need to overcome. On the technical side, Zanaco looked to be one-dimensional as they tried to send in crosses to Roger Kola, but despite his towering stature, the striker could not direct his