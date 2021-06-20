Super Ken: Selfless liberator

KAPALA CHISUNKA, MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

JUNE 17 will always be remembered as the day when one of the great sons of Africa Kenneth Kaunda died aged 97.

He has been described as a global statesman, a selfless liberator and an African political giant.

Dr Kaunda not only fought for Zambia’s independence, but made a huge contribution to the freedom struggle of other countries in southern Africa which included Mozambique, Angola, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia.

The demise of Dr Kaunda, fondly known as KK or Super Ken, has cast a dark cloud on the nation.

As news of his death spread locally and internationally, messages of condolences started pouring in.

In Zambia, many people have described Dr Kaunda’s death as a loss not only to the country but the whole of southern Africa.

Senior citizen Dave Mutemwa said he would remember Dr Kaunda for the pivotal role he played in the liberation of many countries in southern Africa.

Mr Mutemwa remembered how former leaders like Oliver Tambo of the Africa National Congress in South Africa, Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo of Zimbabwe, were camped in Zambia while they fought liberation wars in their countries.

"He put the lives of Zambians at risk to see to it that southern Africa was liberated. His death, therefore, is a calamity to the whole of southern Africa. There is no country in the region that can deny the role that Dr Kaunda played in liberating them from