Super Division: Who, what, where?

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

AFTER a three-month hiatus, the Super Division is set to make an emphatic return on July 18 to finally wrap up the current campaign.

Forest Rangers are on top and aiming to win their maiden league title.

But what else can happen when the league finally gets underway?

Here, Sports Mail looks at which teams are likely to be in contention for the league title and those that are likely to drop to the National Division One.

Every club will miss its supporters since all the games will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19 restrictions. How much of this will be a factor remains to be seen.

But of immediate concern for most coaches will be to get their players match-fit. There are three weeks to try and