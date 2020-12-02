Super Division top spot at stake

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

LEADERSHIP on the Super Division log is likely to change hands today with six teams all with a chance to displace Green Eagles, who are not involved in midweek fixtures owing to their Confederation Cup engagements.

The teams that could possibly topple Eagles from the summit of the log after today’s Week Seven mid-week games are Green Buffaloes, Lusaka Dynamos, Buildcon, Red Arrows, Zanaco and Zesco, who all have eight points, just two behind Eagles.

Eagles, Nkana, NAPSA Stars and Forest Rangers will not be involved in league matches until after the weekend when they play their CAF inter-club return matches.

While fans are concerned more about the results, the games will come with their own pressures on some coaches like Mumamba Numba of Zesco United and Zanaco's Chris Kaunda, who are already under fire from