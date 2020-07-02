Super Division teams resume training under new normal

LUSAKA/KITWE/NDOLA – As some Super Division teams resumed training yesterday, they offered a glimpse of what it will be like to play matches under the so-called new normal.

The most notable, of course, is the lack of supporters shouting, sometimes unprintables from the stands. But while some Super Division teams hardly attract crowds, this time around fans will not be present not because of their free will but as a result of regulations.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has compared playing without fans to being as sad as dancing with your sister.

Whatever the case, teams seem to just be happy to return to the pitch to do what they love most.

“We’re trying to cope with the new normal,” Green Buffaloes goalkeeper Prince Bwalya said after a training session at Fallsway Arena in Lusaka yesterday. “Things are getting complicated and we just have to adapt and move forward. It is a bit strange but we just have to focus and adapt.

“We’ve to continue washing our hands regularly and coping with all regulations. We cried for football to return and it has been granted, so we need to reciprocate by doing the right things and adhering to the health guidelines.”

There may be some lapses, as has been seen in the pioneering leagues in Europe, but on the first day yesterday, there was some adherence.

Before joining his colleagues on the pitch, Buffaloes midfielder Friday Samu had to wash and CLICK TO READ MORE