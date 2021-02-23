Super Division talking points

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

ZESCO United were unable to hold on to top position in the Super Division as their opponents, NAPSA Stars, were engaged in a Confederation Cup tie against Kenyan side Gor Mahia.

Champions Nkana were also not in action having travelled to Morocco for a continental engagement. It meant their opponents, Forest Rangers, were bound to drop from third position should the teams below them pick points. That is exactly what happened. But there was a lot that happened apart from that.

Below are some of the talking points from the weekend action.

BUFFALOES WOES CONTINUE

The encounter between Red Arrows and Green Buffaloes was one of the weekend’s biggest fixtures, never mind their placings on the Super Division table. But with Buffaloes in more urgent need of a win as they are currently hovering just above the relegation zone, they were expected to have a go at Arrows who have not necessarily been consistent themselves.

