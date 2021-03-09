MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

GREEN Buffaloes, having been given what should be considered as orders on Friday by the Zambia Army commander to improve their performances, were unable to do so the following day as they fell at the hands of Zambia Police outfit Nkwazi.

Meanwhile, Mwenya Chipepo is one of the brightest young local coaches in the game. This was evident with the way he transformed Prison Leopards. The surprising aspect of it all is that Prison allowed him to depart in mid-season. On Sunday, he showed them what they are missing on the technical bench when his new side Indeni ran out 2-0 winners in Kabwe.

Below are the other Super Division talking points from the weekend.

ZESCO LOOKING LIKE ZESCO

After surrendering the title to Nkana last season, Zesco United have been desperate to reclaim the Super Division this campaign.

After showing inconsistencies in the early part of this campaign, they are now looking settled. On Sunday, they claimed their fifth straight win and CLICK TO READ MORE