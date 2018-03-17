Super Division swings in action, Arrows eye top slot

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH most top sides out of action this weekend, former champions Red Arrows will seek to show their intentions for the2018 league campaign when they take on promoted side New Monze Swallows in a Week One encounter.

The elite league swings back into action after a three-month sabbatical with Nakambala Leopards taking on Kabwe Warriors, Green Eagles entertaining Lumwana Radiants and Nkwazi hosting Napsa Stars.

Last season's top three sides, Zesco United, Zanaco and Nkana are all out of action owing to CAF commitments while Green Buffaloes will visit Kitwe United tomorrow.