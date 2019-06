MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE play-offs to decide the two teams that will win promotion to the MTN Super Division have been set for July 6 and 13, with the losers battling it out in the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the four Division One sides will clash over two legs.