Super Division clubs to receive $15,000 in relief

CHISHIMBA BWALYA,

ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia is finally set to receive its share of the coronavirus relief funds that were availed by FIFA to help national federations following the outbreak of the pandemic.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has revealed that $1.5 million (K28m) will be distributed to the association in instalments with the first $500,000 (K9.2m) expected to be received at the end this month while the rest should be released next year.

Kamanga revealed that Super Division clubs will get US$15,000 (K278,025) each while Na-tional Division sides will receive US$7,500 (K139,012).